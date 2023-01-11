Edit Account-Sign Out
Exterior, the detached property located just minutes away from the town centre.

Properties for sale in Bognor Regis: Take a look inside this excellent four bedroom detached property available for just £360,000

This stunning detached property, which boasts an additional one bedroom annex, can be found just a few minutes walk away from Bognor Regis town centre and is on the market with a guide price of £360,000.

By Joss Roupell
18 hours ago
Updated 12th Jan 2023, 12:18pm

The vacant period property on Shripney Road is perfect for those looking for a fixer-upper and is in need of renovation but it comes with possibility for expansion and huge potential. The property will be sold by online auction on Friday, January 27 2023 with a six week completion with bidding open at 10am and at guide price of £360,000 at First for Auctions and on Zoopla. Click here for more information.

The garden with a view of the property's reverse

The living room with a fireplace

The bedroom from another viewpoint

The blueprints for the property and its annex.

