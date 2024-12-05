The lengthy drive passes through a well-shaded front garden.placeholder image
Properties for sale in Chichester: 'substantially extended' five bedroom house is just half a mile from city centre

By Connor Gormley
Published 5th Dec 2024, 13:29 BST
Updated 5th Dec 2024, 13:56 BST

This ‘substantially extended’ five bedroom house benefits from an extensive refit from current owners, and comes to market at a guide price of £775,000.

Situated on Upton Road, half a mile from Chichester City Centre, the property is well placed for local transport links, shops, cafes, bars and restaurants – with the A27 just around the corner.

Current owners have made significant upgrades to the interior, with a range of high-tech smart features and solar-powered air conditioning throughout. The ground floor boasts a 25 foot 2 lounge/cinema room with an integrated speaker system, a 17 foot dining room, and re-fitted kitchen with integrated modern appliances and quality Corian surfaces.

Follow the stairs up to the first floor to find five good size bedrooms, a luxury bathroom and access to a 13 foot sundeck/ balcony overlooking the established rear garden.

The property also features off-road parking for multiple vehicles and a single garage. More information and images can be found on the Purple Bricks website.

