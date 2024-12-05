Properties for sale in Chichester: 'substantially extended' five bedroom house is just half a mile from city centre

Situated on Upton Road, half a mile from Chichester City Centre, the property is well placed for local transport links, shops, cafes, bars and restaurants – with the A27 just around the corner.
Current owners have made significant upgrades to the interior, with a range of high-tech smart features and solar-powered air conditioning throughout. The ground floor boasts a 25 foot 2 lounge/cinema room with an integrated speaker system, a 17 foot dining room, and re-fitted kitchen with integrated modern appliances and quality Corian surfaces.
Follow the stairs up to the first floor to find five good size bedrooms, a luxury bathroom and access to a 13 foot sundeck/ balcony overlooking the established rear garden.
The property also features off-road parking for multiple vehicles and a single garage. More information and images can be found on the Purple Bricks website.