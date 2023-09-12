Properties for sale in Chichester: 'Wisteria-clad' 6 bedroom period home on the market for £1,950,000
Take a look inside this stunning period home which is on the market for £1,950,000.
The six-bedroom home, situated in Church Road, Aldingbourne, has four bathrooms and three reception rooms.
The ‘wisteria-clad’ period house is thought to date back to the mid-Georgian era, and occupies a lovely south-facing plot which stretches to almost three-quarters of an acre.
Modernised in recent years, the house is bright and well-decorated, and has a secluded garden with views of the parish church.
There is also a single detached garage and additional integral double.
The property is on the market with estate agents Jackson-Stops.
