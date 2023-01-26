Here are some of the most exclusive homes currently on the market in the area.
After shining the spotlight on homes in the Worthing area, here are some stunning properties on the market in Littlehampton, Angmering, Climping, East Preston, Lyminster and Rustington.
All details and images are courtesy of property website Zoopla, which currently has more than 500 homes listed as being for sale across the Littlehampton area and the surrounding villages.
1. High Street, Angmering
Tall Trees, on the market for £9million, boasts six bedrooms, six reception rooms, a hard tennis court, formal gardens and indoor swimming.
Photo: Zoopla
2. Climping Street, Climping
This four-bed detached house in Climping Street, Climping, boasts stunning sea views, a steam room and swimmimg pool and two Airbnb units. It is on the market with a guide price of £1.95million.
Photo: Zoopla
3. Fitzalan Road, Littlehampton
The listing for Wellesley Court, in Fitzalan Road, Littlehampton, says: "An unusual opportunity to acquire this substantial freehold property, which has been converted into 10 self-contained units". The property is due to be sold at auction on January 31, and has a guide price of £1.7million.
Photo: Zoopla
4. Brookside Road, Kingston Gorse
This spacious, four-bed detached house is situated in the sought-after Kingston Gorse private estate. It has four reception rooms, a modern kitchen/family room and a pool room/gym with swim spa. It has a guide price of £1.6million.
Photo: Zoopla