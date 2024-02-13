Properties for sale in significant historic LGBTQ+ locations

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Harley Street, London

Historic Event: Harley Street London is where the first British Transgender woman, Roberta Cowell, underwent gender reassignment surgery in 1951.

Robert also known as Betty Cowell, a Second World War fighter pilot, and professional racing driver, decided to change his life. Instead, he chose to become “a woman physically, psychologically, glandularly and legally” as so stated in her autobiography.

Unbeknownst to Cowell, the years that followed her death would pave the way for a new generation of individuals.

Property: This two-bedroom maisonette, just 10 minutes from Harley Street is on the market for £895,000. Link here

Highbury Fields, London

Historic Event: In1972 the GLF host the first London Pride event on the anniversary of the Stonewall riots. Around 2000 people attended. Pride events now see millions of attendees marching to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community around the world. 150 men walked through Highbury Fields in North London.

Property: Located just 6 minutes from Highbury fields, this two-bedroom flat has its own private sun terrace. Link here

Brighton

Historic Event: The first Trans Pride event happens in Brighton in 2013. Around 450 people took part and it was said to be the first of its kind in Europe. London’s first Trans Pride march occurred in 2019 and saw more than 1,500 attendees.

Property: This 3 bedroom maisonette located in the centre of Brighton, is on the market for £540,000. Link here

Islington Town Hall

Historic Event: Gay couple Peter McGraith and David Cabreza stand on the steps of Islington Town Hall after being married shortly after midnight in one of the UK's first same-sex weddings on March 29, 2014 in London.