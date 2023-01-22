Here are some of the most exclusive homes currently on the market in Worthing.
All details and images are courtesy of property website Zoopla, which currently has more than 700 homes listed as being for sale across the Worthing area and the surrounding villages.
1. First Avenue, Worthing
The First Avenue home also boasts modern décor throughout, a west-facing garden and a swimming pool and gym.
Photo: Zoopla
2. Chelwood Avenue, Goring
This property, with six double bedrooms, a self-contained annexe with en suite and sea views has a guide price of £1.35million.
Photo: Zoopla
3. Offington Drive, Worthing
This substantial five-bed home was built in the 1920s and boasts impressive gardens and four reception rooms. There is no onward chain and the property is on the market for £1.35million.
Photo: Zoopla
4. High Street, Tarring
Four-bed Gospel Hall dates back to the 1800s and has a wealth of historic value. The home features an open-plan layout and, outside, there is parking for two vehicles and a cabin/workshop in the rear garden. It is on the market for £1.325million with no onward chain.
Photo: Zoopla