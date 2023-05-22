Edit Account-Sign Out
Properties for sale in Worthing: 7 great homes new to the market – in pictures

House-hunters have plenty of options when looking for a property in Worthing.

By Sam Woodman
Published 22nd May 2023, 17:47 BST
Updated 22nd May 2023, 17:50 BST

With a wealth of homes for sale, there is something for everyone. Here are just some of the properties to come on the market in the past seven days.

All details and images courtesy of Zoopla, where more information about these properties, and many more in the Worthing area and beyond, can be found.

This charming one-bed townhouse has been completely refurbished. It has a large double bedroom, an open-plan kitchen/living room and underfloor heating. Montague Street is just one minute away. It is on the market with Michael Jones and Company for £260,000.

1. Field Row, Worthing

This charming one-bed townhouse has been completely refurbished. It has a large double bedroom, an open-plan kitchen/living room and underfloor heating. Montague Street is just one minute away. It is on the market with Michael Jones and Company for £260,000. Photo: Zoopla

2. Field Row, Worthing

This charming one-bed townhouse has been completely refurbished. It has a large double bedroom, an open-plan kitchen/living room and underfloor heating. Montague Street is just one minute away. It is on the market with Michael Jones and Company for £260,000. Photo: Zoopla

3. Field Row, Worthing

This charming one-bed townhouse has been completely refurbished. It has a large double bedroom, an open-plan kitchen/living room and underfloor heating. Montague Street is just one minute away. It is on the market with Michael Jones and Company for £260,000. Photo: Zoopla

This five-bed detached house features a reception hall, lounge, dining room, family room, open plan kitchen/dining room and utility room. Outside there is a private driveway, double garage, front garden and a west-facing rear garden backing onto farmland. It is on the market with Bacon and Company with a guide price of £830,000.

4. Cheery Tree Close, High Salvington

This five-bed detached house features a reception hall, lounge, dining room, family room, open plan kitchen/dining room and utility room. Outside there is a private driveway, double garage, front garden and a west-facing rear garden backing onto farmland. It is on the market with Bacon and Company with a guide price of £830,000. Photo: Zoopla

