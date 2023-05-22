House-hunters have plenty of options when looking for a property in Worthing.
With a wealth of homes for sale, there is something for everyone. Here are just some of the properties to come on the market in the past seven days.
All details and images courtesy of Zoopla, where more information about these properties, and many more in the Worthing area and beyond, can be found.
1. Field Row, Worthing
This charming one-bed townhouse has been completely refurbished. It has a large double bedroom, an open-plan kitchen/living room and underfloor heating. Montague Street is just one minute away. It is on the market with Michael Jones and Company for £260,000. Photo: Zoopla
2. Field Row, Worthing
4. Cheery Tree Close, High Salvington
This five-bed detached house features a reception hall, lounge, dining room, family room, open plan kitchen/dining room and utility room. Outside there is a private driveway, double garage, front garden and a west-facing rear garden backing onto farmland. It is on the market with Bacon and Company with a guide price of £830,000. Photo: Zoopla