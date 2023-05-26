Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Major Spice Girls reunion update
Parents jailed for murdering 10-month old baby on Christmas Day
Material found in Madeleine McCann reservoir search sent to Germany
Celine Dion cancels UK ‘Courage’ world tour
IRA plot to kill Queen in San Francisco in 1983 revealed by FBI
TikTok prankster Mizzy arrested again days after court appearance

Properties for sale in Worthing: Stunning apartment with sensational sea views – in pictures

This stunning apartment, offering incredible seafront views, is on the market with a guide price of £1,075,000.
By Sam Woodman
Published 26th May 2023, 14:15 BST
Updated 26th May 2023, 14:16 BST

The three-bed property is on the sixth floor of the tower at Worthing’s Bayside Apartments development, with views along the shore and out to sea.

It is being marketed by Michael Jones and Company and features and open plan kitchen/living/dining space with floor-to-ceiling dual aspect windows and a sliding door, providing exceptional panoramic sea views.

The apartment also has underfloor heating, an allocated basement parking space for two cars and a lockable store with light and power. Residents also benefit from a private health club with swimming pool, gym, sauna and steam room, as well as a concierge service.

All details and images courtesy of Zoopla, where more information about this property, and many more in the Worthing area and beyond, can be found.

This stunning, three-bed, sixth-floor beachfront apartment offers incredible views. The property is on the market with Michael Jones and Company with a guide price of £1,075,000

1. Bayside Apartments, Worthing

This stunning, three-bed, sixth-floor beachfront apartment offers incredible views. The property is on the market with Michael Jones and Company with a guide price of £1,075,000 Photo: Zoopla

This stunning, three-bed, sixth-floor beachfront apartment offers incredible views. The property is on the market with Michael Jones and Company with a guide price of £1,075,000

2. Bayside Apartments, Worthing

This stunning, three-bed, sixth-floor beachfront apartment offers incredible views. The property is on the market with Michael Jones and Company with a guide price of £1,075,000 Photo: Zoopla

This stunning, three-bed, sixth-floor beachfront apartment offers incredible views. The property is on the market with Michael Jones and Company with a guide price of £1,075,000

3. Bayside Apartments, Worthing

This stunning, three-bed, sixth-floor beachfront apartment offers incredible views. The property is on the market with Michael Jones and Company with a guide price of £1,075,000 Photo: Zoopla

This stunning, three-bed, sixth-floor beachfront apartment offers incredible views. The property is on the market with Michael Jones and Company with a guide price of £1,075,000

4. Bayside Apartments, Worthing

This stunning, three-bed, sixth-floor beachfront apartment offers incredible views. The property is on the market with Michael Jones and Company with a guide price of £1,075,000 Photo: Zoopla

Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Related topics:PropertiesZooplaMichael JonesResidents