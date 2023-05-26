This stunning apartment, offering incredible seafront views, is on the market with a guide price of £1,075,000.

The three-bed property is on the sixth floor of the tower at Worthing’s Bayside Apartments development, with views along the shore and out to sea.

It is being marketed by Michael Jones and Company and features and open plan kitchen/living/dining space with floor-to-ceiling dual aspect windows and a sliding door, providing exceptional panoramic sea views.

The apartment also has underfloor heating, an allocated basement parking space for two cars and a lockable store with light and power. Residents also benefit from a private health club with swimming pool, gym, sauna and steam room, as well as a concierge service.

All details and images courtesy of Zoopla, where more information about this property, and many more in the Worthing area and beyond, can be found.

