Take a look inside this stunning property which has been converted from a pub into a four-bedroom home, and is on the market with a guide price of £995,000.

The four-bedroom property is situated in Fulbeck Avenue and is on the market with Pegasus Properties.

Originally a public house, the building has been converted into a spacious, versatile property, with a great deal of character and charm throughout, including exposed flint walls and oak beams.

The generous accommodation comprises of four good bedrooms, with the master benefitting from an en-suite.

There is also a family bathroom, large open-plan kitchen/diner, sitting room, study, utility room, ground floor cloakroom and office. The family room overlooks the picturesque pond.

Outside there is a mature and secluded rear garden with decked terraces and a large pond. To the front is an area lawn and mature trees, a large driveway offering ample parking, as well as a detached double garage, with electric door and loft storage space.

All pictures and information come from Zoopla.

