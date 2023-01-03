Properties for sale in Worthing: Take a look inside this former pub which has been converted into a stunning four-bedroom home – on the market for £995,000
Take a look inside this stunning property which has been converted from a pub into a four-bedroom home, and is on the market with a guide price of £995,000.
The four-bedroom property is situated in Fulbeck Avenue and is on the market with Pegasus Properties.
Originally a public house, the building has been converted into a spacious, versatile property, with a great deal of character and charm throughout, including exposed flint walls and oak beams.
The generous accommodation comprises of four good bedrooms, with the master benefitting from an en-suite.
There is also a family bathroom, large open-plan kitchen/diner, sitting room, study, utility room, ground floor cloakroom and office. The family room overlooks the picturesque pond.
Outside there is a mature and secluded rear garden with decked terraces and a large pond. To the front is an area lawn and mature trees, a large driveway offering ample parking, as well as a detached double garage, with electric door and loft storage space.
All pictures and information come from Zoopla.