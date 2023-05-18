Property for sale: See inside impressive Arundel town house created from two separate homes
This four-bedroom town house in the heart of Arundel offers vast potential, having once been two separate properties. It is on the market with Pegasus Properties at a guide price of £895,000 and has the advantage of no onward chain.
Accommodation is flexible and there is charm and character throughout. The house is in a desirable position in the historic town and benefits from a sizeable west-facing back garden, a very private outside space.
All information and images courtesy of Zoopla, where more information about this property, and more images, can be found – along with many more homes in the Worthing area and beyond.