Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Police issue full statement after Harry & Meghan ‘paparazzi car chase’
Harry & Meghan taxi driver breaks silence after car chase
Boy, 4, found dead in flat being treated as a murder
S Club 7 singer’s cause of death confirmed
BT to axe 40 percent of its workforce by 2030
Student who lost a leg after ‘sports injury’ dies of cancer aged 19

Property for sale: See inside impressive Arundel town house created from two separate homes

This four-bedroom town house in the heart of Arundel offers vast potential, having once been two separate properties. It is on the market with Pegasus Properties at a guide price of £895,000 and has the advantage of no onward chain.

Elaine Hammond
By Elaine Hammond
Published 18th May 2023, 12:11 BST
Updated 18th May 2023, 13:56 BST

Accommodation is flexible and there is charm and character throughout. The house is in a desirable position in the historic town and benefits from a sizeable west-facing back garden, a very private outside space.

All information and images courtesy of Zoopla, where more information about this property, and more images, can be found – along with many more homes in the Worthing area and beyond.

This four-bedroom town house in the heart of Arundel was once two separate properties. It is on the market with Pegasus Properties at a guide price of £895,000.

1. Tarrant Street, Arundel

This four-bedroom town house in the heart of Arundel was once two separate properties. It is on the market with Pegasus Properties at a guide price of £895,000. Photo: Zoopla

This four-bedroom town house in the heart of Arundel was once two separate properties. It is on the market with Pegasus Properties at a guide price of £895,000.

2. Tarrant Street, Arundel

This four-bedroom town house in the heart of Arundel was once two separate properties. It is on the market with Pegasus Properties at a guide price of £895,000. Photo: Zoopla

This four-bedroom town house in the heart of Arundel was once two separate properties. It is on the market with Pegasus Properties at a guide price of £895,000.

3. Tarrant Street, Arundel

This four-bedroom town house in the heart of Arundel was once two separate properties. It is on the market with Pegasus Properties at a guide price of £895,000. Photo: Zoopla

This four-bedroom town house in the heart of Arundel was once two separate properties. It is on the market with Pegasus Properties at a guide price of £895,000.

4. Tarrant Street, Arundel

This four-bedroom town house in the heart of Arundel was once two separate properties. It is on the market with Pegasus Properties at a guide price of £895,000. Photo: Zoopla

Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Related topics:PropertyArundelZoopla