Property for sale: See inside spacious Littlehampton family home you can modernise to make your own – and it's chain free

If you are looking for a property that you can modernise and put your own stamp on, then this could be the property for you. A four-bedroom detached house in Littlehampton, it has just come on the market with Michael Jones Estate Agents, chain free, at £525,000.
Elaine Hammond
By Elaine Hammond
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 10:29 BST
Updated 2nd Jun 2023, 10:30 BST

Located in Goda Road, the house is spacious, with three reception rooms, four bedrooms, a kitchen, bathroom, ground-floor toilet and driveway to garage.

The agents say this property offers an excellent opportunity to modernise and update to you own taste and make a wonderful family home. An internal inspection is highly recommended to fully appreciate the potential this lovely home has to offer.

All information and images courtesy of Zoopla, where more information about this property, and more images, can be found – along with many more homes in the Littlehampton area and beyond.

Goda Road, Littlehampton

Photo: Zoopla

Goda Road, Littlehampton

Photo: Zoopla

Goda Road, Littlehampton

Photo: Zoopla

Goda Road, Littlehampton

Photo: Zoopla

