Property to buy: Art Deco at its finest with Worthing house boasting superb gardens to three sides
Offering Art Deco at its finest, this five-bedroom detached house in Worthing boasts superb gardens to three sides and has two balconies to soak up the sun on the west side.
The property, in Sea Lane, Goring, is on the market with James & James Estate Agents at a guide price of £850,000 to £900,000. The agents say it provides the most versatile accommodation any expanding family could desire.
