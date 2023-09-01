BREAKING
Property to buy: Art Deco at its finest with Worthing house boasting superb gardens to three sides

Offering Art Deco at its finest, this five-bedroom detached house in Worthing boasts superb gardens to three sides and has two balconies to soak up the sun on the west side.
Elaine Hammond
By Elaine Hammond
Published 1st Sep 2023, 17:18 BST
Updated 1st Sep 2023, 17:20 BST

The property, in Sea Lane, Goring, is on the market with James & James Estate Agents at a guide price of £850,000 to £900,000. The agents say it provides the most versatile accommodation any expanding family could desire.

All information and images courtesy of Zoopla, where more information about this property, and more images, can be found – along with many more homes in the Worthing area and beyond.

This five-bedroom detached house in Goring is on the market with James & James Estate Agents at a guide price of £850,000.

This five-bedroom detached house in Goring is on the market with James & James Estate Agents at a guide price of £850,000. Photo: Zoopla

This five-bedroom detached house in Goring is on the market with James & James Estate Agents at a guide price of £850,000. Photo: Zoopla

This five-bedroom detached house in Goring is on the market with James & James Estate Agents at a guide price of £850,000. Photo: Zoopla

This five-bedroom detached house in Goring is on the market with James & James Estate Agents at a guide price of £850,000. Photo: Zoopla

Related topics:PropertyZoopla