BREAKING
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Mystery as F-35 jet spotted at UK airport - diverting from carrier
'Beloved' comedian and mum dies of brain cancer, aged 35
Diners urged to contact emergency services after Botulism outbreak
NHS approves new treatment for migraines
Threatening e-mail forces schools into lockdown

Property to buy: Beautifully-presented Victorian house in Littlehampton with character features and modern comforts

A beautifully-presented Victorian house with many character features has come on the market in Littlehampton – and it has the advantage of having no onward chain.
Elaine Hammond
By Elaine Hammond
Published 15th Sep 2023, 12:10 BST
Updated 15th Sep 2023, 12:12 BST

The four-bedroom, end-terrace house in Purbeck Place is priced at £385,000 and viewings can be arranged through estate agent Graham Butt. The riverside, seafront and railway station are all a within a two-minute walk.

While retaining period charm, it has modern features like an electric car charging point, fitted kitchen and luxury bathroom with double shower and freestanding claw foot bath.

There are two working fireplaces in the lounge and dining room, double-glazed sash windows and a landscaped private rear garden. The tasteful decor throughout is combined with modern comforts.

All information and images courtesy of Zoopla, where more information about this property, and more images, can be found – along with many more homes in the Worthing area and beyond.

This four-bedroom, end-terrace house has come on the market with Graham Butt at £385,000 and it has the advantage of having no onward chain

1. Purbeck Place, Littlehampton

This four-bedroom, end-terrace house has come on the market with Graham Butt at £385,000 and it has the advantage of having no onward chain Photo: Zoopla

This four-bedroom, end-terrace house has come on the market with Graham Butt at £385,000 and it has the advantage of having no onward chain

2. Purbeck Place, Littlehampton

This four-bedroom, end-terrace house has come on the market with Graham Butt at £385,000 and it has the advantage of having no onward chain Photo: Zoopla

This four-bedroom, end-terrace house has come on the market with Graham Butt at £385,000 and it has the advantage of having no onward chain

3. Purbeck Place, Littlehampton

This four-bedroom, end-terrace house has come on the market with Graham Butt at £385,000 and it has the advantage of having no onward chain Photo: Zoopla

This four-bedroom, end-terrace house has come on the market with Graham Butt at £385,000 and it has the advantage of having no onward chain

4. Purbeck Place, Littlehampton

This four-bedroom, end-terrace house has come on the market with Graham Butt at £385,000 and it has the advantage of having no onward chain Photo: Zoopla

Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:PropertyVictorianZoopla