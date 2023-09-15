Property to buy: Beautifully-presented Victorian house in Littlehampton with character features and modern comforts
The four-bedroom, end-terrace house in Purbeck Place is priced at £385,000 and viewings can be arranged through estate agent Graham Butt. The riverside, seafront and railway station are all a within a two-minute walk.
While retaining period charm, it has modern features like an electric car charging point, fitted kitchen and luxury bathroom with double shower and freestanding claw foot bath.
There are two working fireplaces in the lounge and dining room, double-glazed sash windows and a landscaped private rear garden. The tasteful decor throughout is combined with modern comforts.
