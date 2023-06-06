Bespoke new homes that are currently being built on the site of former pub The Wheatsheaf, next to Worthing Library, have just come on the market with Michael Jones & Co.

Ordinges Place - taken from the original 1086 name for the area - is a bespoke, brand-new development of just eight contemporary homes near Worthing town centre

Ordinges Place – taken from the original 1086 name for the area – is a bespoke, brand-new development of just eight contemporary homes near Worthing town centre. The development will consist of one-bedroom apartments starting at £195,000, two-bedroom apartments priced from £285,000 and a stunning top-floor three-bedroom penthouse priced at £350,000.

The agents say each home will be finished to an exacting standard throughout with features including fully-integrated kitchens, stylish bathrooms and high-end finishes. Each apartment will also benefit from private outside space by way of a garden or balcony.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All information and images courtesy of Zoopla, where more information about this property, and more images, can be found – along with many more homes in the Worthing area and beyond.

Ordinges Place - taken from the original 1086 name for the area - is a bespoke, brand-new development of just eight contemporary homes near Worthing town centre