Property to buy: Bespoke new Worthing apartments on the site of former pub go on the market

Bespoke new homes that are currently being built on the site of former pub The Wheatsheaf, next to Worthing Library, have just come on the market with Michael Jones & Co.
Elaine Hammond
By Elaine Hammond
Published 6th Jun 2023, 11:55 BST
Updated 6th Jun 2023, 11:57 BST
Ordinges Place - taken from the original 1086 name for the area - is a bespoke, brand-new development of just eight contemporary homes near Worthing town centre

Ordinges Place – taken from the original 1086 name for the area – is a bespoke, brand-new development of just eight contemporary homes near Worthing town centre. The development will consist of one-bedroom apartments starting at £195,000, two-bedroom apartments priced from £285,000 and a stunning top-floor three-bedroom penthouse priced at £350,000.

The agents say each home will be finished to an exacting standard throughout with features including fully-integrated kitchens, stylish bathrooms and high-end finishes. Each apartment will also benefit from private outside space by way of a garden or balcony.

All information and images courtesy of Zoopla, where more information about this property, and more images, can be found – along with many more homes in the Worthing area and beyond.

Ordinges Place - taken from the original 1086 name for the area - is a bespoke, brand-new development of just eight contemporary homes near Worthing town centre
Ordinges Place - taken from the original 1086 name for the area - is a bespoke, brand-new development of just eight contemporary homes near Worthing town centre
