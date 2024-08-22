The three-bedroom property dates back to the 1600s. It has a modern refitted kitchen and bathroom, ground-floor cloakroom, west-facing rear garden, allocated parking space and garage.
Viewing is highly recommended by the agents, who say it is an end-of-terrace cottage in the heart of Tarring Village, with coffee shops, a restaurant and pubs just yards away.
1. High Street, Tarring : High Street, Tarring
This Grade II listed cottage in Worthing's historic Tarring High Street has come on the market with Jacobs Steel priced at £450,000. Photo: Zoopla
