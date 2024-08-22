Property to buy: Cottage in Worthing's historic Tarring High Street comes on the market at £450,000

Elaine Hammond
By Elaine Hammond

Communities Champion

Published 22nd Aug 2024, 17:01 BST
Updated 22nd Aug 2024, 17:01 BST
A Grade II listed cottage in Worthing's historic Tarring High Street has come on the market with Jacobs Steel priced at £450,000.

The three-bedroom property dates back to the 1600s. It has a modern refitted kitchen and bathroom, ground-floor cloakroom, west-facing rear garden, allocated parking space and garage.

Viewing is highly recommended by the agents, who say it is an end-of-terrace cottage in the heart of Tarring Village, with coffee shops, a restaurant and pubs just yards away.

All information and images courtesy of Zoopla, where more information about this property, and more images, can be found – along with many more homes in the Worthing area and beyond.

