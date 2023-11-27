Property to buy: Cottage on the fringe of six West Sussex villages with feature landscaped garden
The three-bedroom property, in Ford Lane, Ford, is beautifully presented. The agents say the attractive landscaped garden is of particular note, having an ornamental pond, a greenhouse and two timber outbuildings.
This character home has a modern open-plan kitchen/dining room, utility area, cloakroom, formal sitting room with working fireplace, two good double bedrooms, a study/bedroom three and a modern family bathroom.
All information and images courtesy of Zoopla, where more information about this property, and more images, can be found – along with many more homes in the Worthing area and beyond.