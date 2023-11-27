BREAKING

Property to buy: Cottage on the fringe of six West Sussex villages with feature landscaped garden

A semi-rural cottage on the fringe of six West Sussex villages is on the market with Barnham-based Pegasus Properties priced at £399,950.
Elaine Hammond
By Elaine Hammond
Published 27th Nov 2023
Updated 27th Nov 2023, 12:56 GMT

The three-bedroom property, in Ford Lane, Ford, is beautifully presented. The agents say the attractive landscaped garden is of particular note, having an ornamental pond, a greenhouse and two timber outbuildings.

This character home has a modern open-plan kitchen/dining room, utility area, cloakroom, formal sitting room with working fireplace, two good double bedrooms, a study/bedroom three and a modern family bathroom.

All information and images courtesy of Zoopla, where more information about this property, and more images, can be found – along with many more homes in the Worthing area and beyond.

