Property to buy: Family home in Littlehampton offers spacious and versatile accommodation

A well-presented family home close to schools for all ages has come on the market in Littlehampton with Cubitt & West priced at £425,000.
Elaine Hammond
Published 22nd Jan 2024, 10:42 GMT
Updated 22nd Jan 2024, 10:42 GMT

The three-bedroom, detached house is in good decorative order throughout and it offers spacious and versatile accommodation on the ground floor, with the good-size lounge leading to a feature conservatory and kitchen/dining areas.

The property benefits from an attractive, open-plan front garden, which leads up to a garage with power and light.

1. Highdown Drive, Littlehampton

This three-bedroom, detached house in Littlehampton with spacious and versatile accommodation downstairs has come on the market with Cubitt & West priced at £425,000. Photo: Zoopla

2. Highdown Drive, Littlehampton

This three-bedroom, detached house in Littlehampton with spacious and versatile accommodation downstairs has come on the market with Cubitt & West priced at £425,000. Photo: Zoopla

3. Highdown Drive, Littlehampton

This three-bedroom, detached house in Littlehampton with spacious and versatile accommodation downstairs has come on the market with Cubitt & West priced at £425,000. Photo: Zoopla

4. Highdown Drive, Littlehampton

This three-bedroom, detached house in Littlehampton with spacious and versatile accommodation downstairs has come on the market with Cubitt & West priced at £425,000. Photo: Zoopla

