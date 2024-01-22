Property to buy: Family home in Littlehampton offers spacious and versatile accommodation

A well-presented family home close to schools for all ages has come on the market in Littlehampton with Cubitt & West priced at £425,000.
The three-bedroom, detached house is in good decorative order throughout and it offers spacious and versatile accommodation on the ground floor, with the good-size lounge leading to a feature conservatory and kitchen/dining areas.
The property benefits from an attractive, open-plan front garden, which leads up to a garage with power and light.
1. Highdown Drive, Littlehampton
This three-bedroom, detached house in Littlehampton with spacious and versatile accommodation downstairs has come on the market with Cubitt & West priced at £425,000. Photo: Zoopla
