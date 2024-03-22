Property to buy: Five-bedroom family home in the heart of Littlehampton

This five-bedroom family home is in the centre of Littlehampton and viewing is strongly advised, as it has just come on the market with Michael Jones priced at £425,000.
Elaine Hammond
By Elaine Hammond
Published 22nd Mar 2024, 17:19 GMT

Located in Maxwell Road, close to the railway station and town centre, the property has spacious accommodation over three floors and a large back garden.

There is a separate sitting room with feature bay window, open-plan kitchen and dining area, four double bedrooms and an office / fifth bedroom.

All information and images courtesy of Zoopla, where more information about this property, and more images, can be found – along with many more homes in the Worthing area and beyond.

Maxwell Road, Littlehampton

Maxwell Road, Littlehampton

Maxwell Road, Littlehampton

Maxwell Road, Littlehampton

