Property to buy: Five-bedroom townhouse near Littlehampton seafront with cellar as added bonus

Ideal for beach lovers, this five-bedroom townhouse offers spacious accommodation near Littlehampton seafront and it has just come on the market with Fox and Sons priced at £475,000.

The property, in Norfolk Road, offers modern living over three floors. There is a light and bright hallway, open-plan lounge / dining room, kitchen / breakfast room with built-in oven, hob and extractor fan, three well-appointed bedrooms and a large shower room on the first floor, two further double bedrooms with toilet on the second floor.

The agents say it is a great location, close to the beach and promenade. An additional bonus is the cellar, which is ideal for extra storage. The back garden is a good size and is mainly laid to lawn with a patio area.

All information and images courtesy of Zoopla, where more information about this property, and more images, can be found – along with many more homes in the Worthing area and beyond.

1 . Norfolk Road, Littlehampton This five-bedroom townhouse near Littlehampton beach has just come on the market with Fox and Sons priced at £475,000. There is spacious accommodation over three floors plus a cellar. Photo: Zoopla

2 . Norfolk Road, Littlehampton This five-bedroom townhouse near Littlehampton beach has just come on the market with Fox and Sons priced at £475,000. There is spacious accommodation over three floors plus a cellar. Photo: Zoopla

3 . Norfolk Road, Littlehampton This five-bedroom townhouse near Littlehampton beach has just come on the market with Fox and Sons priced at £475,000. There is spacious accommodation over three floors plus a cellar. Photo: Zoopla

4 . Norfolk Road, Littlehampton This five-bedroom townhouse near Littlehampton beach has just come on the market with Fox and Sons priced at £475,000. There is spacious accommodation over three floors plus a cellar. Photo: Zoopla