Property to buy: Impressive house near Goring seafront with sea glimpses and feature family room

The area is currently arranged in three sections to offer a kitchen, dining room and living space. There is a separate south-facing lounge and an additional 14ft reception room / study.
The semi-detached property in North Avenue, Goring, has come on the market with Bacon and Company, priced at £575,000. The agents say the house is beautifully presented and offers sea glimpses from the first floor.
The accommodation is modern, light and spacious. Outside, there is a decked entertaining area at the back, south-facing front garden and private driveway.
All information and images courtesy of Zoopla, where more information about this property, and more images, can be found – along with many more homes in the Worthing area and beyond.