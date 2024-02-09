BREAKING

Property to buy: Impressive house near Goring seafront with sea glimpses and feature family room

A feature family room with part-vaulted ceiling is at the heart of this impressive three-bedroom house, close to the beach in Goring.
By Elaine Hammond
Published 9th Feb 2024, 16:43 GMT
Updated 9th Feb 2024, 16:43 GMT

The area is currently arranged in three sections to offer a kitchen, dining room and living space. There is a separate south-facing lounge and an additional 14ft reception room / study.

The semi-detached property in North Avenue, Goring, has come on the market with Bacon and Company, priced at £575,000. The agents say the house is beautifully presented and offers sea glimpses from the first floor.

The accommodation is modern, light and spacious. Outside, there is a decked entertaining area at the back, south-facing front garden and private driveway.

All information and images courtesy of Zoopla, where more information about this property, and more images, can be found – along with many more homes in the Worthing area and beyond.

This impressive three-bedroom house close to the beach in Goring has a feature family room with part-vaulted ceiling

North Avenue, Goring

This impressive three-bedroom house close to the beach in Goring has a feature family room with part-vaulted ceiling Photo: Zoopla

This impressive three-bedroom house close to the beach in Goring has a feature family room with part-vaulted ceiling

2. North Avenue, Goring

This impressive three-bedroom house close to the beach in Goring has a feature family room with part-vaulted ceiling Photo: Zoopla

This impressive three-bedroom house close to the beach in Goring has a feature family room with part-vaulted ceiling

3. North Avenue, Goring

This impressive three-bedroom house close to the beach in Goring has a feature family room with part-vaulted ceiling Photo: Zoopla

This impressive three-bedroom house close to the beach in Goring has a feature family room with part-vaulted ceiling

4. North Avenue, Goring

This impressive three-bedroom house close to the beach in Goring has a feature family room with part-vaulted ceiling Photo: Zoopla

