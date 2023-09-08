BREAKING
Property to buy: Littlehampton bungalow in enviable position near seafront comes on the market with no chain

A Littlehampton bungalow in an enviable quiet position near the seafront has come on the market with Glyn Jones priced at £550,000, with no forward chain.
Elaine Hammond
By Elaine Hammond
Published 8th Sep 2023, 11:44 BST
Updated 8th Sep 2023, 11:47 BST

The appealing location is particularly significant, say the agents, as the bungalow is positioned at the end of Fairway, an immensely-popular no-through road in South Beaumont Park.

The extended bungalow has three bedrooms, an L-shaped lounge/diner, refitted shower room, two conservatories and a west-facing garden.

All information and images courtesy of Zoopla, where more information about this property, and more images, can be found – along with many more homes in the Worthing area and beyond.

