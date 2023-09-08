Property to buy: Littlehampton bungalow in enviable position near seafront comes on the market with no chain
A Littlehampton bungalow in an enviable quiet position near the seafront has come on the market with Glyn Jones priced at £550,000, with no forward chain.
The appealing location is particularly significant, say the agents, as the bungalow is positioned at the end of Fairway, an immensely-popular no-through road in South Beaumont Park.
The extended bungalow has three bedrooms, an L-shaped lounge/diner, refitted shower room, two conservatories and a west-facing garden.
