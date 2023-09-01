This mid-terrace house in Littlehampton has the benefit of a substantial garden with spacious log cabin that is currently used as a games room.

The three-bedroom property is on the market with Michael Jones Estate Agents priced at £340,000 and the agents say viewing is strongly advised to appreciate the stunning, larger-than-average back garden.

It is located in Lizard Head, on the Beaumont Park estate, and includes a garage and off-road parking. The property is well presented, with a spacious living room, separate kitchen and conservatory.

All information and images courtesy of Zoopla, where more information about this property, and more images, can be found – along with many more homes in the Worthing area and beyond.

1 . Lizard Head, Littlehampton This three-bedroom terraced house with substantial garden is on the market with Michael Jones Estate Agents priced at £340,000 Photo: Zoopla

