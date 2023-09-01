BREAKING
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks

Property to buy: Littlehampton house with substantial garden and spacious log cabin

This mid-terrace house in Littlehampton has the benefit of a substantial garden with spacious log cabin that is currently used as a games room.
Elaine Hammond
By Elaine Hammond
Published 1st Sep 2023, 16:06 BST
Updated 1st Sep 2023, 16:06 BST

The three-bedroom property is on the market with Michael Jones Estate Agents priced at £340,000 and the agents say viewing is strongly advised to appreciate the stunning, larger-than-average back garden.

It is located in Lizard Head, on the Beaumont Park estate, and includes a garage and off-road parking. The property is well presented, with a spacious living room, separate kitchen and conservatory.

All information and images courtesy of Zoopla, where more information about this property, and more images, can be found – along with many more homes in the Worthing area and beyond.

This three-bedroom terraced house with substantial garden is on the market with Michael Jones Estate Agents priced at £340,000

1. Lizard Head, Littlehampton

This three-bedroom terraced house with substantial garden is on the market with Michael Jones Estate Agents priced at £340,000 Photo: Zoopla

This three-bedroom terraced house with substantial garden is on the market with Michael Jones Estate Agents priced at £340,000

2. Lizard Head, Littlehampton

This three-bedroom terraced house with substantial garden is on the market with Michael Jones Estate Agents priced at £340,000 Photo: Zoopla

This three-bedroom terraced house with substantial garden is on the market with Michael Jones Estate Agents priced at £340,000

3. Lizard Head, Littlehampton

This three-bedroom terraced house with substantial garden is on the market with Michael Jones Estate Agents priced at £340,000 Photo: Zoopla

This three-bedroom terraced house with substantial garden is on the market with Michael Jones Estate Agents priced at £340,000

4. Lizard Head, Littlehampton

This three-bedroom terraced house with substantial garden is on the market with Michael Jones Estate Agents priced at £340,000 Photo: Zoopla

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:PropertyZoopla