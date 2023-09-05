A pair of new detached homes in Worthing with amazing views of the South Downs have been attracting attention from across the country and the brochure is one of the most viewed online.

Estate agent Robert Luff and Co says there are a lot of obvious reasons to fall in love with these homes in High Salvington - but there is also a hidden surprise which will prove popular with buyers.

Robert Luff, director, said: "The first thing people notice is the design. People really like the way they sit, nestled into the landscape but still have an amazing view across Findon Valley, right over to Cissbury Ring and the South Downs. The architect has created a timeless, organic feel using bricks that blend perfectly with the area and gorgeous, natural wood effects for the window frames and upper floor walls.”

What you may not notice initially is the exceptional standard when it comes to fuel efficiency. Air Source Heat Pumps and discreet solar panels keep the cost – both to the owner and the environment – as low as possible. The homes will be cosy and warm in winter and cool in summer thanks to top-spec insulation throughout.

The agents say they have done the maths and comparing these new homes to an almost like-for-like 1930s home with standard insulation and central heating, the figures speak for themselves. Heating and hot water will cost 35 per cent a year less than its equivalent, year in, year out.

Robert added: "We’ve had interest from local people as well as enquiries from all over the country. People can easily see the benefits we all enjoy in the Worthing area and these houses are the best of the best.”

The houses have four bedrooms, two reception rooms and three bathrooms. Offers in excess of £900,000 are invited for one and in excess of £925 for the other. Full information, photographs and brochures can be found on the Robert Luff and Co website.

1 . Mill Lane, High Salvington Offers in excess of £925,000 are invited for this new luxury property in Mill Lane, High Salvington. It has beautiful views over the South Downs, versatile and spacious accommodation. Photo: Robert Luff / Submitted

