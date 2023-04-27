Edit Account-Sign Out
Property to buy: See inside charming riverside cottage in the heart of historic Arundel

Cubitt & West is offering a rare opportunity to own a charming riverside cottage within the desirable conservation area of historic Arundel. This two-bedroom cottage with beautiful views over the River Arun is on the market at £600,000.

Elaine Hammond
By Elaine Hammond
Published 27th Apr 2023, 13:45 BST
Updated 27th Apr 2023, 13:48 BST

Located in River Road, the property is in a desirable quiet area in the heart of the town. Accommodation is full of charm and character, set over three floors, and the river terrace is a professionally landscaped walled courtyard garden. Alongside is a pretty public garden.

All information and images courtesy of Zoopla, where more information about this property, and more images, can be found – along with many more homes in the Worthing area and beyond.

Photo: Zoopla

1. River Road Arundel

Photo: Zoopla

2. River Road Arundel

2. River Road Arundel

Photo: Zoopla

3. River Road Arundel

3. River Road Arundel

Photo: Zoopla

4. River Road Arundel

4. River Road Arundel

Photo: Zoopla

