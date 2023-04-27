Located in River Road, the property is in a desirable quiet area in the heart of the town. Accommodation is full of charm and character, set over three floors, and the river terrace is a professionally landscaped walled courtyard garden. Alongside is a pretty public garden.

All information and images courtesy of Zoopla, where more information about this property, and more images, can be found – along with many more homes in the Worthing area and beyond.