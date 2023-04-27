Property to buy: See inside charming riverside cottage in the heart of historic Arundel
Cubitt & West is offering a rare opportunity to own a charming riverside cottage within the desirable conservation area of historic Arundel. This two-bedroom cottage with beautiful views over the River Arun is on the market at £600,000.
Located in River Road, the property is in a desirable quiet area in the heart of the town. Accommodation is full of charm and character, set over three floors, and the river terrace is a professionally landscaped walled courtyard garden. Alongside is a pretty public garden.
