An opportunity for investors, this refurbished seven-bedroom house in Littlehampton that is currently let as a high-end Airbnb is on the market with Eightfold Property at £1,150,000.

Located in Cornwall Road, the property is an HMO that has been extensively refurbished from top to bottom and the agents say it has produced more than £68,000 in the first eight months of trading (outside of peak summer season).

Within walking distance of the railway station, East Beach and Rosemead Park, it has two one-bedroom suites and five studio suites, all with en-suite shower rooms, plus two reception rooms, a fully-equipped communal kitchen, patio garden and off-road parking.

The house will be sold as an ongoing investment, complete with all fixtures and fittings and any pre-booked reservations. All information and images courtesy of Zoopla, where more information about this property, and more images, can be found – along with many more homes in the Worthing area and beyond.

1 . Cornwall Road, Littlehampton This refurbished seven-bedroom house in Cornwall Road, Littlehampton, is on the market with Eightfold Property as an ongoing investment, priced at £1,150,000 Photo: Zoopla

