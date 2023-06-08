Property to buy: See inside Littlehampton Airbnb, on the market at £1.15m as ongoing investment
Located in Cornwall Road, the property is an HMO that has been extensively refurbished from top to bottom and the agents say it has produced more than £68,000 in the first eight months of trading (outside of peak summer season).
Within walking distance of the railway station, East Beach and Rosemead Park, it has two one-bedroom suites and five studio suites, all with en-suite shower rooms, plus two reception rooms, a fully-equipped communal kitchen, patio garden and off-road parking.
The house will be sold as an ongoing investment, complete with all fixtures and fittings and any pre-booked reservations. All information and images courtesy of Zoopla, where more information about this property, and more images, can be found – along with many more homes in the Worthing area and beyond.