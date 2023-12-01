Property to buy: Significantly extended Littlehampton house on popular development with stunning split-level garden

This modern detached house in the popular Marlborough Place development in Littlehampton has been significantly extended to provide five bedrooms, four bathrooms and three reception rooms.
The property, in Columbine Way, offers spacious accommodation throughout. It has just come on the market with Glyn Jones at £595,000 and the vendors have a property to move to, so there is a complete chain.
A stunning attribute of the property is its split-level, southerly facing landscaped garden, incorporating a sunken pond and an extensive area of decking. The front of the property is open plan in design and mainly laid to a resin covering enabling off-road parking for two vehicles.
