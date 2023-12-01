BREAKING

Property to buy: Significantly extended Littlehampton house on popular development with stunning split-level garden

This modern detached house in the popular Marlborough Place development in Littlehampton has been significantly extended to provide five bedrooms, four bathrooms and three reception rooms.
Elaine Hammond
By Elaine Hammond
Published 1st Dec 2023, 16:57 GMT
Updated 1st Dec 2023, 16:57 GMT

The property, in Columbine Way, offers spacious accommodation throughout. It has just come on the market with Glyn Jones at £595,000 and the vendors have a property to move to, so there is a complete chain.

A stunning attribute of the property is its split-level, southerly facing landscaped garden, incorporating a sunken pond and an extensive area of decking. The front of the property is open plan in design and mainly laid to a resin covering enabling off-road parking for two vehicles.

This significantly-extended, modern-style detached house is pleasantly located within the popular Marlborough Place development in Littlehampton. It has just come on the market with Glyn Jones at £595,000.

1. Columbine Way, Littlehampton

This significantly-extended, modern-style detached house is pleasantly located within the popular Marlborough Place development in Littlehampton. It has just come on the market with Glyn Jones at £595,000. Photo: Zoopla

This significantly-extended, modern-style detached house is pleasantly located within the popular Marlborough Place development in Littlehampton. It has just come on the market with Glyn Jones at £595,000.

2. Columbine Way, Littlehampton

This significantly-extended, modern-style detached house is pleasantly located within the popular Marlborough Place development in Littlehampton. It has just come on the market with Glyn Jones at £595,000. Photo: Zoopla

This significantly-extended, modern-style detached house is pleasantly located within the popular Marlborough Place development in Littlehampton. It has just come on the market with Glyn Jones at £595,000.

3. Columbine Way, Littlehampton

This significantly-extended, modern-style detached house is pleasantly located within the popular Marlborough Place development in Littlehampton. It has just come on the market with Glyn Jones at £595,000. Photo: Zoopla

This significantly-extended, modern-style detached house is pleasantly located within the popular Marlborough Place development in Littlehampton. It has just come on the market with Glyn Jones at £595,000.

4. Columbine Way, Littlehampton

This significantly-extended, modern-style detached house is pleasantly located within the popular Marlborough Place development in Littlehampton. It has just come on the market with Glyn Jones at £595,000. Photo: Zoopla

Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Property