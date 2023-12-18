Property to buy: Spacious chalet bungalow with large garden – and just a short walk from Littlehampton's superb beaches
The three-bedroom property in Highdown Drive is a short walk from Littlehampton's superb beaches. There are two ground-floor bedrooms plus large double bedroom on the first-floor with en-suite bathroom and eaves storage, a modern refitted bathroom, spacious living room with new electric feature fireplace, conservatory and open-plan kitchen/dining room with breakfast bar.
The west-facing garden is mainly laid to lawn with a patio area. It is well maintained and private. The property is double glazed with gas central heating throughout and viewing is highly recommended by the agent.
All information and images courtesy of Zoopla, where more information about this property, and more images, can be found – along with many more homes in the Worthing area and beyond.