Property to buy: Stunning period home in Worthing town centre has been completely and sympathetically refurbished

A stunning period home in Worthing town centre has just come on the market with Bacon and Company at a guide price of £650,000.
By Elaine Hammond
Published 1st Dec 2023, 16:11 GMT
Updated 1st Dec 2023, 16:11 GMT

The four-bedroom terraced house in Eriswell Road is for sale chain free with an exceptionally high standard of finish and the agents say internal viewing is essential.

The period family home has a modern open-plan kitchen/diner, two bathrooms, two reception rooms and a ground-floor cloakroom. The west-aspect garden is landscaped for ease and maintenance, with timber decking, an original block paved area, pebbled borders and a cedar wood garden shed.

The agents say it is superbly presented. The property has been completely and sympathetically refurbished throughout while retaining many original features, such as cornice ceilings, wrought iron fireplaces and cast iron radiators, with double-glazed sash windows, rewiring and new plumbing.

All information and images courtesy of Zoopla, where more information about this property, and more images, can be found – along with many more homes in the Worthing area and beyond.

Eriswell Road, Worthing

Eriswell Road, Worthing

Eriswell Road, Worthing

Eriswell Road, Worthing

