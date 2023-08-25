This stunning split-level detached house in a highly-desirable area of Worthing is on the market with Jacobs Steel priced at £925,000.

Situated on a plot that extends to a third of an acre, the four-bedroom property in Mill Lane, High Salvington, has breathtaking countryside views.

There are vaulted ceilings, and a full-height window in the hallway, as well as a feature picture window in the spacious kitchen/diner, allow a full appreciation of the views. The balcony from the dual-aspect living room also allows you to sit and enjoy the South Downs.

An open tread timber staircase with glass balustrade leads to the master bedroom with built in wardrobes, en-suite shower room and separate toilet. Two bedrooms are good-sized doubles and the fourth could be used as an office.

As well as the large west-facing back garden, there is an enclosed Japanese-style courtyard garden. There is the added bonus of a workshop, integral garage and ample off-road parking.

All information and images courtesy of Zoopla, where more information about this property, and more images, can be found – along with many more homes in the Worthing area and beyond.

