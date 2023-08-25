BREAKING
Property to buy: Stunning split-level detached house in Worthing with breathtaking countryside views

This stunning split-level detached house in a highly-desirable area of Worthing is on the market with Jacobs Steel priced at £925,000.
Elaine Hammond
By Elaine Hammond
Published 25th Aug 2023, 17:27 BST
Updated 25th Aug 2023, 17:28 BST

Situated on a plot that extends to a third of an acre, the four-bedroom property in Mill Lane, High Salvington, has breathtaking countryside views.

There are vaulted ceilings, and a full-height window in the hallway, as well as a feature picture window in the spacious kitchen/diner, allow a full appreciation of the views. The balcony from the dual-aspect living room also allows you to sit and enjoy the South Downs.

An open tread timber staircase with glass balustrade leads to the master bedroom with built in wardrobes, en-suite shower room and separate toilet. Two bedrooms are good-sized doubles and the fourth could be used as an office.

As well as the large west-facing back garden, there is an enclosed Japanese-style courtyard garden. There is the added bonus of a workshop, integral garage and ample off-road parking.

All information and images courtesy of Zoopla, where more information about this property, and more images, can be found – along with many more homes in the Worthing area and beyond.

This stunning detached house in Mill Lane, High Salvington, has breathtaking countryside views. The four-bedroom property is on the market with Jacobs Steel priced at £925,000

1. Mill Lane, High Salvington

This stunning detached house in Mill Lane, High Salvington, has breathtaking countryside views. The four-bedroom property is on the market with Jacobs Steel priced at £925,000 Photo: Zoopla

3. Mill Lane, High Salvington

This stunning detached house in Mill Lane, High Salvington, has breathtaking countryside views. The four-bedroom property is on the market with Jacobs Steel priced at £925,000 Photo: Zoopla

