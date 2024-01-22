Property to buy: Substantial Worthing property is period gem near the beach and town centre
This substantial Worthing property is a period gem oozing with charm – and it is in a sought after location, close to the beach and the town centre.
The six-bedroom, semi-detached house, in Bath Road, has a wealth of features, including stained glass windows, tiles, a beautiful fireplace and a private walled garden. It has just come on the market with Fox & Sons priced at £775,000.
The agents say viewing is highly recommended to full appreciate this exquisite, versatile property. There are two reception rooms, a kitchen/ breakfast room, two bathrooms and a study, plus two garages and off-road parking.
