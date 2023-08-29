BREAKING
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Labour politician Lord Alan Haworth dead at 75
Flights grounded as UK air traffic control hit by network-wide failure
Lidl recall children’s Paw Patrol snack over link to ‘explicit site’
Prigozhin: Wagner chief among 10 confirmed dead in Russian jet crash
Police officer ‘seriously injured’ after being hit by train

Property to buy: Superb detached bungalow in Littlehampton, ​in a quiet road on the South Beaumont Park development, with no onward chain

This superb detached bungalow, located in a quiet road on the South Beaumont Park development in Littlehampton, is on the market with Glyn Jones with no onward chain.
Elaine Hammond
By Elaine Hammond
Published 29th Aug 2023, 11:55 BST
Updated 29th Aug 2023, 11:56 BST

The two-bedroom property in Southway offers spacious accommodation and well-maintained gardens with driveway, garage and attached workshop. It is priced at £550,000.

Viewing is recommended by the agents, with features including a recently-refitted shower room, lounge overlooking the back garden, dining room, conservatory and fitted wardrobes in the bedrooms.

All information and images courtesy of Zoopla, where more information about this property, and more images, can be found – along with many more homes in the Worthing area and beyond.

This superb two-bedroom, detached bungalow on the South Beaumont Park development is offered for sale with no onward chain through Glyn Jones, priced at £550,000.

1. Southway, Littlehampton

This superb two-bedroom, detached bungalow on the South Beaumont Park development is offered for sale with no onward chain through Glyn Jones, priced at £550,000. Photo: Zoopla

This superb two-bedroom, detached bungalow on the South Beaumont Park development is offered for sale with no onward chain through Glyn Jones, priced at £550,000.

2. Southway, Littlehampton

This superb two-bedroom, detached bungalow on the South Beaumont Park development is offered for sale with no onward chain through Glyn Jones, priced at £550,000. Photo: Zoopla

This superb two-bedroom, detached bungalow on the South Beaumont Park development is offered for sale with no onward chain through Glyn Jones, priced at £550,000.

3. Southway, Littlehampton

This superb two-bedroom, detached bungalow on the South Beaumont Park development is offered for sale with no onward chain through Glyn Jones, priced at £550,000. Photo: Zoopla

This superb two-bedroom, detached bungalow on the South Beaumont Park development is offered for sale with no onward chain through Glyn Jones, priced at £550,000.

4. Southway, Littlehampton

This superb two-bedroom, detached bungalow on the South Beaumont Park development is offered for sale with no onward chain through Glyn Jones, priced at £550,000. Photo: Zoopla

Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:PropertyZooplaWorthing