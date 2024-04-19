A stone's throw away from the hustle and bustle of the historic town centre, it comes to the market with Cubitt & West, priced at £700,000.

The three-bedroom property, in Tarrant Wharf, has covered parking, pleasant views from a sunny lounge with Juliet balcony overlooking the River Arun, low-maintenance courtyard garden and spacious kitchen / diner.

All information and images courtesy of Zoopla

1 . Tarrant Wharf, Arundel This modern town house with waterside garden is tucked away on a desirable private development in the heart of Arundel. It comes to the market with Cubitt & West, priced at £700,000. Photo: Zoopla

