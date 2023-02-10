Edit Account-Sign Out
This four-bed detached home in Tamarisk Way, Ferring, is on the market for £1,500,000

£1.5million West Sussex home with its own historic natural pond is on the market

This impressive, newly built home in a West Sussex village is on the market for £1.5million.

By Sam Woodman
1 hour ago

Located in Tamarisk Way, Ferring, the immaculately presented property boasts four double bedrooms, architect-designed open-plan living and an integral garage and car charger.

It offers beautiful field views and is close to the seashore. Outside you find an historic natural pond and a flint wall dating back to the 1800s.

The listing on property website Zoopla says: “This natural pond combined with the state-of-the-art new build gives a truly unique quality to the property offering a glimpse of the past whilst living in luxurious comfort.”

All information and images courtesy of zoopla.co.uk

Tamarisk Way, Ferring

Photo: Zoopla

Tamarisk Way, Ferring

Photo: Zoopla

Tamarisk Way, Ferring

Photo: Zoopla

Tamarisk Way, Ferring

Photo: Zoopla

