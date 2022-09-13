£3,500,000 luxury home in gated area for sale in Horsham village: LOOK INSIDE

An impressively modern reception hall benefits from a long skylight. This leads directly through to a generous principal reception room with a large stone feature fireplace and modern gas-log fire. This room benefits from wide glass doors to a sheltered patio to the north and to a south facing terrace with distant views to the South Downs. The spacious kitchen/family dining room also benefits from the same views and terrace access, so providing free circulation to all areas. Electrically operated blinds control the light as desired.

There is a luxury master suite with dressing room and access to both north and south facing terraces. There are three further spacious en suite rooms, all with outside access, and a fifth bedroom that is currently arranged as a home office.The double garage has been converted to provide a home gymnasium and a boot/dog room.

James Machell, Savills Petworth, said: “Stable House is a great example of a modern country home. You have the advantages of a private estate feel of security and seclusion, with the benefit of expansive open views over your own extensive land towards the South Downs.”

Stable House is an exceptional home, situated in an elevated position which benefits from expansive views of the parkland and the beautiful South Downs National Park.

Situated within a gated rural estate with just three other homes Stable House is half a mile from Barns Green village.

Photos and details from Zoopla. Sold by Savills.

Marlands Park, Barns Green, Horsham, West Sussex RH13

