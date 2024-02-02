BREAKING

​Quirky Littlehampton property with unique layout offers heaps of character

This quirky Littlehampton property is a real must-see home with a unique layout and heaps of character – and viewing is highly recommended to avoid missing out.
Published 2nd Feb 2024, 16:23 GMT

Built in 1884, this three-bedroom, detached house in Granville Road has just come on the market with Graham Butt priced at £525,000. It is available for the first time in more than 20 years, making this a fantastic opportunity for purchasers.

The agents say it is a stunning property offering spacious accommodation throughout and all just a short walk away from the beach, riverside and town centre.

There are three reception rooms, a modern shower room and separate bathroom, kitchen / breakfast room beaming with character and an office / storage room. The private courtyard garden has a pond and patio seating areas.

All information and images courtesy of Zoopla, where more information about this property, and more images, can be found – along with many more homes in the Worthing area and beyond.

This quirky detached house has heaps of character and the agents highly recommend viewing to avoid missing out, as the layout makes it unique and a real must-see home

1. Granville Road, Littlehampton

This quirky detached house has heaps of character and the agents highly recommend viewing to avoid missing out, as the layout makes it unique and a real must-see home Photo: Zoopla

2. Granville Road, Littlehampton

This quirky detached house has heaps of character and the agents highly recommend viewing to avoid missing out, as the layout makes it unique and a real must-see home Photo: Zoopla

3. Granville Road, Littlehampton

This quirky detached house has heaps of character and the agents highly recommend viewing to avoid missing out, as the layout makes it unique and a real must-see home Photo: Zoopla

4. Granville Road, Littlehampton

This quirky detached house has heaps of character and the agents highly recommend viewing to avoid missing out, as the layout makes it unique and a real must-see home Photo: Zoopla

