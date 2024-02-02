​Quirky Littlehampton property with unique layout offers heaps of character

Built in 1884, this three-bedroom, detached house in Granville Road has just come on the market with Graham Butt priced at £525,000. It is available for the first time in more than 20 years, making this a fantastic opportunity for purchasers.

The agents say it is a stunning property offering spacious accommodation throughout and all just a short walk away from the beach, riverside and town centre.

There are three reception rooms, a modern shower room and separate bathroom, kitchen / breakfast room beaming with character and an office / storage room. The private courtyard garden has a pond and patio seating areas.

All information and images courtesy of Zoopla, where more information about this property, and more images, can be found – along with many more homes in the Worthing area and beyond.

1 . Granville Road, Littlehampton This quirky detached house has heaps of character and the agents highly recommend viewing to avoid missing out, as the layout makes it unique and a real must-see home Photo: Zoopla

