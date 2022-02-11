Quirky, yet modern home in heart of historic Sussex county town was once a pub

The historic building in Lewes has been beautifully converted into a three (with scope for four) bedroom home which enhances period features while providing a thoroughly modern living space.

There’s a large kitchen diner, study and a room that is currently being used as a music/cinema room, plus a wet room.

And not only that, the top floor boasts stunning views across Lewes Castle to the South Downs.

On the market for £900,000, this home in Priory Street, is sold by agent Fox and Sons via Zoopla.

