Quirky yet modern home in Priory Street, Lewes, is on the market for £900,000 SUS-221102-102538001

Quirky, yet modern home in heart of historic Sussex county town was once a pub

This stunning and quirky end of terrace property in the heart of Sussex’s county town was once a pub, and a post office.

By Julia Northcott
Friday, 11th February 2022, 10:57 am

The historic building in Lewes has been beautifully converted into a three (with scope for four) bedroom home which enhances period features while providing a thoroughly modern living space.

There’s a large kitchen diner, study and a room that is currently being used as a music/cinema room, plus a wet room.

And not only that, the top floor boasts stunning views across Lewes Castle to the South Downs.

On the market for £900,000, this home in Priory Street, is sold by agent Fox and Sons via Zoopla.

Quirky yet modern home in Priory Street, Lewes, is on the market for £900,000

Quirky yet modern home in Priory Street, Lewes, is on the market for £900,000

Quirky yet modern home in Priory Street, Lewes, is on the market for £900,000

Quirky yet modern home in Priory Street, Lewes, is on the market for £900,000

