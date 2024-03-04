Rare opportunity to purchase seven-bedroom Littlehampton gem and make it your own

The seven-bedroom terrace house in South Terrace is in need of modernisation throughout but this is an extremely rare opportunity as properties like this are rarely available.

There are picturesque views of the sea and River Arun from several rooms and with accommodation over four spacious floors, there is heaps of potential.

Built pre-1900, the house has four bathrooms, two reception rooms, a basement and private garden. Internal viewing is highly recommended to appreciate the space and potential this property offers, inside and out.

