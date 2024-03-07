Redrow launches three stunning new Eco Electric show homes in East Sussex

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This March, premium housebuilder Redrow is set to launch three brand new Eco Electric show homes at its brand-new Paddock Green community in East Hoathly, East Sussex.

Eco-electric homes contain air source heat pumps, which are more efficient than gas boilers, as a heat pump captures heat that is already present in the environment, the system itself does not burn any fuel and therefore emits no carbon dioxide. The average UK home has an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) rating of D while Redrow's Eco Electric homes have a rating of B or higher.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This comes as recent research from the housebuilder revealed one in five (24%) homeowners in the South East of England are now considering moving to a more energy efficient home, in order to make savings on their bills. As a result, when it comes to moving house, more than a third (37%) of those living in the South East say they would prefer to move to a new build home as they have more energy efficient features.

The Leamington Lifestyle

Three new Eco Electric show homes join Paddock Green

With a family home choice to suite anyone’s needs, Redrow’s Paddock Green development in East Hoathly will welcome three brand new show homes this March, including a three bedroom ‘Leamington Lifestyle’ home, a four bedroom 'Richmond' home and a five bedroom ‘Hampstead’ home.

With an all-day launch event on Saturday 9th March, from 10am until 5:30pm, all prospective buyers are invited to attend and explore the three beautiful homes on offer. It’s also a chance to learn more from Redrow’s incredible Sales Consultants about energy efficient living on offer, and the homebuying process, alongside enjoying nibbles and refreshments.

The Paddock Green development is set deep in the beautiful East Sussex countryside and is perfectly located in the chocolate-box village of East Hoathly. Set near the vibrant town of Hailsham, residents can easily get to London with rail journeys to London Bridge taking just over an hour. The development is perfect for families too, as a newly installed play area is also on offer for families to enjoy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Once complete, the community will comprise just under 200 new homes from Redrow’s award-winning ‘Heritage’ and ‘Eco Electric’ Collections. Each home will be influenced by the 20th century Arts and Crafts movement, with period features, yet benefit from energy efficient enhancements such as air source heat pumps, thicker insulation, and underfloor heating.

The Leamington Lifestyle is a three-bedroom detached property, featuring bay windows and a pillared portico entrance. The ground floor features an extensive full width kitchen, complete with a dining and family area stretching across the entire back of the home with direct access onto the garden through double French doors. Upstairs, there are three generously sized bedrooms, each uniquely benefitting from their own en-suite, with a walk-in wardrobe to the main bedroom, enhancing the luxurious feel of the property.

The Oxford is a four-bedroom detached house, with a traditional exterior and contemporary, stylish interior. The home features an open-plan kitchen and dining area which lends itself perfectly to being the heart of the home. There are also gorgeous bay windows and a roofed porch.

Finally, the Hampstead is a five-bedroom detached family home. The ground floor comprises a downstairs WC, dedicated utility room and a comfortable, stunning lounge to the front of the house. The showstopper is the open-plan kitchen-family-dining area, spanning the length of the house and opening onto the garden through bi-fold doors. The home additionally benefits from a spacious integrated garage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stuart Galloway, Sales Director at Redrow South East, commented: “We are delighted to launch a range of new Eco Electric show homes at our Paddock Green development in East Sussex. Styled by our award-winning interior design team, the homes showcase the light-filled, spacious layouts and luxury details found throughout our communities and Heritage Collection in particular.

“The Leamington Lifestyle, Richmond and Hampstead show homes at Paddock Green exemplify Redrow’s commitment to quality and craftsmanship. We encourage interested homebuyers to visit these new show homes at our upcoming event for a preview of the exceptional, energy efficient living spaces on offer.”