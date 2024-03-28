Retirement redefined in exclusive new Worthing development

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It’s no secret that we’re an ageing population – more than 10 million people in England are aged 65 and over, according to the Centre For Ageing Better. But research indicates that far from slowing down and doing less, we’re choosing to remain active for longer: more than one in nine people continue working past their 65th birthday[1] and people aged between 65 and 74 are more likely to volunteer than any other age group[2]. What’s more, people’s sense of belonging in their community increases with age – the Centre For Ageing Better has found that more than 75% of people aged 65+ report a strong sense of belonging to their local community[3].

The 30 one, two and three bedroom apartments at Lindfield Place have therefore been designed to provide beautiful, comfortable homes for ‘later living’, in a desirable location on Lyndhurst Road. Located just half a mile from the seafront and within 1.5 miles of Worthing’s bustling town centre, Lindfield Place puts the beach, promenade, mainline railway station and the town’s plentiful amenities all within easy reach.

Roffey Homes Managing Director Ben Cheal says, “Lindfield Place will offer residents the chance to fully embrace the next chapter of their lives. The idyllic location offers endless opportunities for residents to remain active in the community and enjoy everything this thriving area of the South Coast has to offer whilst also supporting those looking to downsize, declutter or start afresh. Lindfield Place provides a superior standard of living in a friendly, attractive neighbourhood.”

Created with Roffey Homes’ signature commitment to an elevated standard of living, apartments at Lindfield Place will be fitted with integrated kitchens, bathrooms and en-suites, with spacious open-plan living areas and private outdoor space for every single home, in the form of a patio, terrace or balcony. Sustainability is another key principle guiding the design of the development; enhanced thermal fabric and triple glazing will reduce energy bills, and exhaust air heat pumps will offer a low-carbon heating and hot water solution.

Residents will also enjoy exclusive access to the communal lounge on the building’s top floor, which will have a south-facing sun terrace to encourage socialising and create a tight-knit community.

Typical of all Roffey Homes developments, Lindfield Place will both enhance and fit in seamlessly with its surroundings. Occupying the site where Lyndhurst Road meets Farncombe Road, the design of Lindfield Place is inspired by the Farncombe Road Conservation Area and will be bordered by landscaped gardens, in keeping with the area’s wide tree-lined streets.

