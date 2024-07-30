Riverside balcony apartment with picturesque views comes on the market in Littlehampton at £350,000

The two-bedroom, ground-floor aparment is located in County Wharf, Pier Road, Littlehampton. It has a private west-facing balcony with views across the River Arun towards Littlehampton Yacht Club and Littlehampton Golf Club.

Estate agent Graham Butt says this is a superb opportunity to purchase an exquisite apartment in a premium position in close walking distance to the beach and town centre. The development is accessed via electric gates and there is an allocated parking space, as well as 103 years remaining on the lease.

There is double glazing and central heating throughout, a generous lounge/diner with double doors to the private balcony, modern fitted kitchen enjoying views over the river, two spacious bedrooms with built- in wardrobes, a family bathroom and modern en-suite shower room.

1 . County Wharf, Pier Road, Littlehampton : County Wharf, Pier Road, Littlehampton This riverside apartment with picturesque views has come on the market in Littlehampton with Graham Butt, priced at £350,000.Photo: Zoopla

