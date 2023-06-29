NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Just Stop Oil protesters invade Lord’s Test match for The Ashes
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down
New images of OceanGate’s Titan sub released after implosion
Panic as man ‘stabs himself to death’ at train station

Rustington bungalow has underfloor heating and a reception room that is the entire depth of the property

One standout feature of this bungalow is its underfloor heating, ensuring warmth and comfort throughout the home. On the market with Graham Butt at £485,000, this detached bungalow is in a delightful, quiet cul-de-sac on the outskirts of Rustington.
Elaine Hammond
By Elaine Hammond
Published 29th Jun 2023, 16:05 BST
Updated 29th Jun 2023, 16:06 BST

It has three bedrooms, a shower room, separate toilet, modern kitchen and one reception room – an open-plan L-shaped lounge / diner. Outside, the back garden is westerly and there is a detached garage, as well as a long driveway. The agents say this fantastic property really must be seen.

The bungalow offers excellent space for a downsize. The reception room is the entire depth of the house, meaning the lounge has green views to the front and double doors to the rear garden. The modern kitchen is designed with functionality in mind, with plenty of worktop space, and full height cupboards on one side.

All information and images courtesy of Zoopla, where more information about this property, and more images, can be found – along with many more homes in the Worthing area and beyond.

This detached bungalow is in a delightful, quiet cul-de-sac on the outskirts of Rustington. It is on the market with Graham Butt at £485,000.

1. Westlands, Rustington

This detached bungalow is in a delightful, quiet cul-de-sac on the outskirts of Rustington. It is on the market with Graham Butt at £485,000. Photo: Zoopla

This detached bungalow is in a delightful, quiet cul-de-sac on the outskirts of Rustington. It is on the market with Graham Butt at £485,000.

2. Westlands, Rustington

This detached bungalow is in a delightful, quiet cul-de-sac on the outskirts of Rustington. It is on the market with Graham Butt at £485,000. Photo: Zoopla

This detached bungalow is in a delightful, quiet cul-de-sac on the outskirts of Rustington. It is on the market with Graham Butt at £485,000.

3. Westlands, Rustington

This detached bungalow is in a delightful, quiet cul-de-sac on the outskirts of Rustington. It is on the market with Graham Butt at £485,000. Photo: Zoopla

This detached bungalow is in a delightful, quiet cul-de-sac on the outskirts of Rustington. It is on the market with Graham Butt at £485,000.

4. Westlands, Rustington

This detached bungalow is in a delightful, quiet cul-de-sac on the outskirts of Rustington. It is on the market with Graham Butt at £485,000. Photo: Zoopla

Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:RustingtonZoopla