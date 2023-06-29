One standout feature of this bungalow is its underfloor heating, ensuring warmth and comfort throughout the home. On the market with Graham Butt at £485,000, this detached bungalow is in a delightful, quiet cul-de-sac on the outskirts of Rustington.

It has three bedrooms, a shower room, separate toilet, modern kitchen and one reception room – an open-plan L-shaped lounge / diner. Outside, the back garden is westerly and there is a detached garage, as well as a long driveway. The agents say this fantastic property really must be seen.

The bungalow offers excellent space for a downsize. The reception room is the entire depth of the house, meaning the lounge has green views to the front and double doors to the rear garden. The modern kitchen is designed with functionality in mind, with plenty of worktop space, and full height cupboards on one side.

All information and images courtesy of Zoopla, where more information about this property, and more images, can be found – along with many more homes in the Worthing area and beyond.

