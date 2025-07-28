Sales blossom At The Springs development in Chichester as 80% of homes are snapped up

Named as one of the best places to live in Sussex by property experts, Chichester has become a much sought-after city. However, high-quality and well-priced homes remain hard to come by, with the area’s property market facing a limited supply. To help meet the ongoing demand, Dandara has released its final homes at The Springs development located in the nearby village of Hambrook.

Already at 80% sold, the development has a selection of two-, three-, and four-bedroom homes remaining. With stylish, high-quality homes, and the added appeal of being a prime commuter spot with coastal and village charm, The Springs offers an exceptional opportunity for a range of buyers.

Each of the properties includes newly designed kitchens with high quality appliances and plenty of open plan living space. Modern bathrooms and energy efficient devices will be fitted throughout each home, keeping running costs low, whilst outside, buyers will find spacious gardens, perfect for entertaining.

To support buyers, Dandara is also offering a range of incentives on its remaining homes at The Springs. These include flooring packages worth up to £4,000, as well as tailor-made incentives of up to £10,000 on selected plots, such as The Penshurst – giving purchasers the flexibility to put the contribution towards a Stamp Duty deposit, or other moving costs.

Emma Thomson, Head of Sales at Dandara Southern, commented: “Since its launch last year, The Springs has been a huge success, attracting strong interest from buyers drawn to its combination of countryside tranquillity, coastal appeal, and excellent commuter links. With only a limited number of homes remaining, we continue to see strong demand from commuters, families, and downsizers alike who are attracted to the lifestyle on offer. We urge any prospective buyers to act now to avoid missing out on this final opportunity to secure a new home in Hambrook.”

Final homes remaining at The Springs include a selection of two-, three-, and four-bedroom homes priced from £450,000. For more information on The Springs or to view the available properties, please visit www.dandara.com/the-springs/ or call 01243 684 577.