See inside enchanting 16th century home near Anne of Cleves House in Lewes

Formerly part of the Three Mariners Inn, the property has been fully refurbished with a wealth of character features alongside modern conveniences such as the spacious fitted kitchen with Shaker style units.

Grade II listed, the home features an L-shaped front room with a magnificent fireplace, a stylish bathroom with a freestanding ball and claw bath and a dining room/conservatory with French doors opening out onto a well stocked, colourful and easy to maintain garden.

There are three double bedrooms and a study plus a garage and parking at the back of the property.

On the market for £960,000, the house is being sold by agent Oakley Property via Zoopla.

