See inside exclusive private apartment in historic Sheffield Park country house

Live a little like the upstairs cast of Downton Abbey in this beautiful three-bedroom apartment on the ground floor of one of Sussex’s foremost country houses.

By Julia Northcott
Thursday, 17th February 2022, 2:38 pm
Updated Thursday, 17th February 2022, 2:40 pm

With access to around 39 acres of private communal grounds in stunning Sheffield Park in Uckfield, the apartment is part of a gated community in a unique, Grade I listed setting.

The House is adjacent to the beautiful Sheffield Park and Garden, created by Capability Brown and now a National Trust property.

Apartment 2 has some lovely views to the lakes and the grounds, as well as three bedrooms, a magnificent 34ft drawing room, two bathrooms, a study and music room, a bright, modern kitchen, a garage and a cellar storeroom.

The drawing room features original oak flooring and bookshelving, an elegant marble feature fireplace and full height square bays fitted with the original shutters; and a ‘secret’ door opens to a small butler’s pantry.

On the market for £1,250,000, the apartment is being sold by agents Savills via Zoopla.

