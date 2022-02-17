See inside exclusive private apartment in historic Sheffield Park country house

With access to around 39 acres of private communal grounds in stunning Sheffield Park in Uckfield, the apartment is part of a gated community in a unique, Grade I listed setting.
The House is adjacent to the beautiful Sheffield Park and Garden, created by Capability Brown and now a National Trust property.
Apartment 2 has some lovely views to the lakes and the grounds, as well as three bedrooms, a magnificent 34ft drawing room, two bathrooms, a study and music room, a bright, modern kitchen, a garage and a cellar storeroom.
The drawing room features original oak flooring and bookshelving, an elegant marble feature fireplace and full height square bays fitted with the original shutters; and a ‘secret’ door opens to a small butler’s pantry.
On the market for £1,250,000, the apartment is being sold by agents Savills via Zoopla.
