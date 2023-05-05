Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
21 hours ago King Charles & Camilla lookalikes on GMB ‘worst I’ve ever seen’
2 hours ago Sarah Ferguson reveals why she’s not invited to King’s coronation
3 hours ago Martin Lewis shares discount code to get £5 off your weekly shop
6 hours ago Local elections 2023: Full results as Tories suffer early losses
18 hours ago RMT members back further rail strike action
18 hours ago Ed Sheeran wins Thinking Out Loud copyright court case

See inside imposing £1.2million Littlehampton property with investment potential

Viewing is highly recommended to truly appreciate the scale of this imposing family home with two separate self-contained flats for added investment potential.

Elaine Hammond
By Elaine Hammond
Published 5th May 2023, 11:38 BST
Updated 5th May 2023, 11:40 BST

The semi-detached property in St Catherine's Road, Littlehampton, is on the market with Fox and Sons at £1,200,000. The main house is accessed up feature concrete steps and it benefits from a private west-facing rear garden.

A key point of the property is the addition of two self-contained apartments attached to the rear, each with a private entrance. All information and images courtesy of Zoopla, where more information about this property, and more images, can be found – along with many more homes in the Worthing area and beyond.

This four-bedroom semi-detached family home has two separate self-contained flats for added investment potential, available through Fox and Sons for £1,200,000

1. St Catherine's Road, Littlehampton

This four-bedroom semi-detached family home has two separate self-contained flats for added investment potential, available through Fox and Sons for £1,200,000 Photo: Zoopla

This four-bedroom semi-detached family home has two separate self-contained flats for added investment potential, available through Fox and Sons for £1,200,000

2. St Catherine's Road, Littlehampton

This four-bedroom semi-detached family home has two separate self-contained flats for added investment potential, available through Fox and Sons for £1,200,000 Photo: Zoopla

This four-bedroom semi-detached family home has two separate self-contained flats for added investment potential, available through Fox and Sons for £1,200,000

3. St Catherine's Road, Littlehampton

This four-bedroom semi-detached family home has two separate self-contained flats for added investment potential, available through Fox and Sons for £1,200,000 Photo: Zoopla

This four-bedroom semi-detached family home has two separate self-contained flats for added investment potential, available through Fox and Sons for £1,200,000

4. St Catherine's Road, Littlehampton

This four-bedroom semi-detached family home has two separate self-contained flats for added investment potential, available through Fox and Sons for £1,200,000 Photo: Zoopla

Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:ZooplaSt CatherineWorthing