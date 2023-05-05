See inside imposing £1.2million Littlehampton property with investment potential
Viewing is highly recommended to truly appreciate the scale of this imposing family home with two separate self-contained flats for added investment potential.
The semi-detached property in St Catherine's Road, Littlehampton, is on the market with Fox and Sons at £1,200,000. The main house is accessed up feature concrete steps and it benefits from a private west-facing rear garden.
A key point of the property is the addition of two self-contained apartments attached to the rear, each with a private entrance. All information and images courtesy of Zoopla, where more information about this property, and more images, can be found – along with many more homes in the Worthing area and beyond.