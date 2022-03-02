See inside most popular property in Lewes - nestled at the foot of Mount Caburn

Ranscombe Farm Cottages, in Ranscombe Lane, has had 602 views at the time of writing for the last 30 days on the popular property website.
A four bedroom period house, Ranscombe Farm Cottages has a 20ft living room with a wood burner, 19ft kitchen/dining room with fitted units and an Aga, and a dual aspect conservatory with a hatch down to an 11ft by 11ft cellar.
Outdoors, there is a low maintenance front garden with a driveway and off-road parking, and a beautiful back garden with a large lawn, packed with perennial borders, fruit trees and shrubs.
There is also a patio with a summer house and an outdoor pizza oven, as well as sweeping views over the South Downs.
On the market at a guide price of £650,000 to £675,000, Ranscombe Farm Cottages is being sold by agents Freeman Foreman via Zoopla.
