Standing within beautiful flint walled gardens in a Conservation Area, this fine, detached, Grade II listed house of great charm and quietly understated elegance is believed to date in part from the 17th century.
Featuring four bedrooms, three bathrooms and three reception rooms, the house, in Church Lane, Yapton, is on the market at £1,675,000 with House Partnership. The south-facing drawing room overlooks the gardens, the cosy sitting room has an inglenook fireplace and there is a spacious studio / home office.
There are beautiful gardens of about 0.34 acres, a brick and flint outhouse and double garage with temperature-controlled wine room. There is hi-speed internet throughout and a burglar alarm system covering the house and garage. Information and images courtesy of Zoopla, where more information about this property, and more images, can be found – along with many more homes in the Worthing area and beyond.
1. Church Lane, Yapton
Church Lane, Yapton

This Grade II listed house of great charm and quietly understated elegance is on the market at £1,675,000 with House Partnership Photo: Zoopla
