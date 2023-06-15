Featuring four bedrooms, three bathrooms and three reception rooms, the house, in Church Lane, Yapton , is on the market at £1,675,000 with House Partnership. The south-facing drawing room overlooks the gardens, the cosy sitting room has an inglenook fireplace and there is a spacious studio / home office.

There are beautiful gardens of about 0.34 acres, a brick and flint outhouse and double garage with temperature-controlled wine room. There is hi-speed internet throughout and a burglar alarm system covering the house and garage. Information and images courtesy of Zoopla, where more information about this property, and more images, can be found – along with many more homes in the Worthing area and beyond.