See inside Seaford’s historic Corsica Hall - a stunning penthouse with sea views

The apartment has almost 360 degree views over the town, sea and surrounding downland including Seaford Head, with particularly sweeping views over the sea from a private terrace.

Featuring an open plan living space, the property also has two double bedrooms, two bathrooms with underfloor heating, plus its own allocated parking space with access to communal grounds.

The open plan living area includes a modern fitted kitchen with a range of built-in appliances including a Neff electric oven, dishwasher and freezer.

There is also a separate utility room providing space for washing machine and tumble dryer.

On the market for £700,000, the apartment is being sold by agent Peter Oliver Homes via Zoopla.

For more information, visit Zoopla at https://www.zoopla.co.uk/

1. This penthouse apartment in Corsica Hall, Seaford, is on the market for £700,000. SUS-220104-102120001 Photo Sales

