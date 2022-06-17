See inside this beautiful flint-walled 18th century Sussex cottage

The sitting room features a corner window and a brick-built fireplace with a wood burning stove. The formal dining room has an original inglenook fireplace and French doors opening onto the back garden. The kitchen at the back of the house has storage units to base and wall level, a stainless steel range cooker and space for all of the necessary appliances.There are two double bedrooms on the first floor, and the second floor has a third bedroom and a study.