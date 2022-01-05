See inside this outstanding country retreat with show-stopping en suite bathroom

One of its most outstanding features is the magnificent open plan bathroom and shower room, which is the en suite to the 31ft master bedroom.

There are four bedrooms in total, three bedrooms and three reception rooms, which include an open plan sitting/dining room, 23ft kitchen/breakfast room and a study.

There is also a guest wing, a large games room/studio and a garage, lawned and patioed grounds ideal for entertaining and a raised brick hot tub.

On the market for £1,500,000 the property is being sold by agent Rager and Roberts via Zoopla.

